Cape Coral student raises $1,100 for veterans on Independence Day

CAPE CORAL — 9-year-old Ethan Rodriguez had a sweet idea - sell lemonade and cookies on a warm Fourth of July for the benefit of service members.
Ethan, a student at Gulf Elementary, and his parents Tanya and Duane spent their Sunday holiday outside Headpinz Entertainment Center in Cape Coral selling refreshments to customers and passers-by. Money raised will go to the Bowlers-to-Veterans-Link program.
The BVL is a national nonprofit charity which supports America’s veteran and active duty service men and women. Along with the VA, BVL operates one of the longest running mail-in bowling tournaments for veterans.
About $1 million is raised through the sport of bowling annually. Ethan’s efforts added $1,104 for the BVL donation.
Ethan's Lemonade Stand
