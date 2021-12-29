Cape Coral set to host Jolly Trolly event on New Years Eve

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — This year, the South Cape Hospitality & Entertainment Association (SCHEA) is rolling out the trolleys for a New Year's Eve Jolly Trolley event.

Promotions Manager, Shannon Quinn says the 21+ event will take party hoppers to 11 different locations inside the cape’s entertainment district.

Participating Locations & Samples:

Backstreets Sports Bar – Peppermintini

Big8 BBQ – Big8 Bomb

Cruisers – Tropical Mimosa

The Dive – The Sparkler

Good Intentions Uncorked – Bellini

Kimber’s Wine & Cigar Lounge – Razzle Dazzle

Monkey Bar – Mimosa

Rack’em Spirits & Times – You & 22

Ralph’s Place – TBD

Rusty’s Raw Bar & Grill – The Hollywood Starlett

Tiki Hut at Dolphin Key Resort – Champagne

Quinn says last year they had to cancel all of the trolleys because of COVID-19 restrictions.

This time around, COVID cases are once again on the rise, but Quinn says they are leaving options open for each of their guests.

“We always welcome anybody for their own level of comfort to wear a mask, to not wear a mask. It's at the discretion of the guest. That is also, all of our locations are walking distance from each other so if you aren't comfortable going on the trolley everything is within walking distance, and of course, in the hub, we have our sanitizer station,” said Quinn.

Quinn says most of their ticket sales come within 24 hours of the event– so they are unsure if COVID will impact how many guests they see.

On the flip side, she also tells Fox 4 that they are running several trolleys on New Year's Eve and are expecting to bring in a large crowd.

Quinn says participants will have access to discounts at each place plus some cape coral swag.

A link to buy tickets can be found by clicking here.

Check-in times & locations:

Early check-in: 10 am to 6 pm at South Cape Hub (909 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral)

Regular check-in: 7 pm-8:30 pm at two locations: South Cape Hub and Big John’s Plaza (near Pinch-a-Penny)

Late check-in: ‘til 11:30 pm at South Cape Hub