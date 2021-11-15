Cape Coral seeks input on broadband expansion efforts

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City leaders say they need residents' help in proving need for broadband internet improvements in several neighborhoods.

In August, the City of Cape Coral submitted a request for federal grant funding to improve broadband service. The areas in need are highlighted in blue in a map provided by the city.

City of Cape Coral handout

The city says service providers have challenged their request, arguing their services meet minimum standards of 25 mbps download speed and 3 mbps upload speed.

Residents living in the designated areas are asked to perform a speed test on their connections and report the findings to the city. Speed tests are quick and free to perform; they measure the speed between your home modem and a test server.

Some of the most common speed test websites include SpeedTest.Net and Speakeasy.

For instructions on how to conduct the test and send the results to the City of Cape Coral, click here.