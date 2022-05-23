Cape Coral residents fear traffic delays and headaches with new annex project

More development is coming to Cape Coral, this time with an annexation project.

Wednesday, Cape Coral City Council unanimously voted for the annexation at its council meeting to help with the city's development.

The project is expected to turn 25-37 acres of land near the intersection of Burn Store/Pine Island roads and Veterans Parkway into:

A four-story residential building with 520 units and room to park 875 cars

A five story hotel with 150 rooms and parking for 150 vehicles

A 16,000 clubhouse/pool, a fitness area

58,000 square feet of commercial space in one story

30,000 square feet of office space in a two-story building

A park

A children’s play area

Watch the video above to find out how residents in the area feel about the new project.