Cape Coral resident voices concerns over construction of Hancock Bridge Parkway Project

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A road project is causing some concern for a number of cape coral residents.

It’s been going on for just under a year with neighbors feeling a little fed up. The impact the project is having on homeowners has been quite significant.

“I got on the horn and started taking pictures and the gravel started coming,” said Geraldine Ramsier, who lives in Cape Coral.

On this busy Cape Coral roadway, construction has been ongoing for 8 months.

“It was a county sidewalk project, which, it turned out later it was a whole lot more," said Ramsier. "They’re putting drains, underground wiring, and everything else you can think of.”

In fact, it’s part of the Hancock Bridge Parkway Project. Ramsier is one of the many residents who live on the parkway. It just so happens her home is right next door to the construction site.

“With sand, gravel, big sea shells- it was taller than our house," she says. "It was dumping huge clouds, it looked like clouds were coming down from the sky you couldn’t see anything. Then, next to that, they started piling road side dirt and it was taller than our house.”

At the end of each day, when the construction crew have left for the day, their equipment has been left behind. Equipment that has caused a number of issues for those next door.

“My throat is so infected and my husband was only going to VA, he’s a disabled veteran, he was going every six months," says Ramsier. "He’s been averaging 3 to 4 times a week with one doctor after another.”

Ramsier has even noticed cracks in her sea wall. Something she suspects is from the construction crew.

We did reach out to both Cape Coral and Lee County. Cape Coral told us the parkway project is managed by Lee County. They said, “the city is aware of the resident’s concern about the construction-related dust and noise due to living near the construction staging area.”

As for Ramsier, she would just like the construction crew to be a little more aware of their surroundings.

“We know that the one side of the pool cage is going to have to be repainted and this side of the house has to be gone over. So we want everything fixed.”