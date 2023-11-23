Watch Now
Cape Coral ready to "Gobble & Wobble"

Posted at 9:03 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 09:03:45-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Get ready for a fun-filled morning of community, fitness, and giving back, as Mercola Market & Solspring Café hosts its 3rd Annual Mid-Cape Gobble Wobble 5K.

The race will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, from 7 to 11 a.m.

The 5K will start at Mercola Market, located at 125 SW 3rd Place.

The excitement will continue after the run with music, gift basket raffles, and a 10% discount on all Market and Café items, including seasonal coffees, breakfast items, and pastries.

As a part of Mercola’s commitment to the community, the natural health company encourages guests to donate non-perishable food items or pet foods in exchange for raffle tickets.

