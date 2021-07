CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral topping the charts as one of the best cities for first-time homebuyers, according to Wallet Hub.

Each city was ranked based on its affordability, real-estate market and quality of life.

The data factors include the cost of living, real-estate taxes and property-crime rate.

Cape Coral scored well in the real estate market and quality of life.

Check out the full list here.