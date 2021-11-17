Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cape Coral presents the Big Ol' Bonfire Concert

Concert to feature music, food and fun
items.[0].image.alt
Cape Coral
Cape Coral.jpg
Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 14:33:22-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Big Ol' Bonfire concert is set for November 20, 2021 and will feature a night of music, food and fun.

The outdoor country music event will include Russell Dickerson, Ben Gallaher and Caroline Jones. The gates open at 6 p.m. and at 8:15 p.m. event attendees can enjoy the bonfire.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.capeconcerts.com/ and in-person at the event's gates. First responders, medical personnel, veterans and active duty military service members can also get tickets with a buy one, get one free deal.

The concert is set to be held at SunSplash Festival Grounds, which is located at 400 Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4