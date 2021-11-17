Cape Coral presents the Big Ol' Bonfire Concert

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Big Ol' Bonfire concert is set for November 20, 2021 and will feature a night of music, food and fun.

The outdoor country music event will include Russell Dickerson, Ben Gallaher and Caroline Jones. The gates open at 6 p.m. and at 8:15 p.m. event attendees can enjoy the bonfire.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.capeconcerts.com/ and in-person at the event's gates. First responders, medical personnel, veterans and active duty military service members can also get tickets with a buy one, get one free deal.

The concert is set to be held at SunSplash Festival Grounds, which is located at 400 Santa Barbara Boulevard.