Cape Coral Police to Conduct Traffic Saturation Operation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. --- The Cape Coral Police Department will be conducting a traffic saturation operation starting Monday.

The operation will begin Monday until Friday, January 19th from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Deputies mainly focusing on moving violations such as speeding, red light and stop sign violations, aggressive driving and criminal violations among drivers.

The saturation operation is a part of Cape Coral Police bringing awareness to drunk and reckless driving.

Deputies are encouraging drivers to obey traffic laws, which help reduce accidents, injuries and deaths on the road.

Patrol and Traffic Units will be on the road patrolling through the operation and overnight.