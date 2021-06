CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On June 6, Ashleigh Heald and Zachary Moriarty were reported as missing/endangered juveniles last seen at 3200 SW Pine Island Road.

Ashleigh is a white female, approximately 5’5”, 110 lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt and jeans.

Zachary is a white male approximately 5’8”, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Please contact the Cape Coral Police Department with any information at (239) 574-3223.