Cape Coral Police searching for missing endangered woman

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 4/17, 6:30 A.M.:

Zinnia Jasmine Keeley has been located.

Cape Coral Police are searching for a missing endangered woman.

Zinnia Jasmine Keeley, 22, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, and about 146 pounds, with blue hair and blue eyes.

CCPD

Zinnia was last seen outside her home around the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue on April 16, at approximately 6:30 p.m. It is believed she left on foot.

She was wearing a bright green Truly t-shirt, black pants, and black Dr. Marten boots.

Zinnia made statements concerning self-harm to her roommates.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact CCPD at (239) 574-3223.