Cape Coral Police searching for graffiti suspect

7:50 AM, Mar 21, 2018

Investigators believe he may be responsible for a string of graffiti incidents in the area.  Cape Coral police posted the images to their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAPE CORAL - Fla. - CAPE CORAL - Fla. - Cape Coral Police are searching for the suspect in these pictures. 

Investigators believe he may be responsible for a string of graffiti incidents in the area. 

Cape Coral police posted the images to their Facebook Page. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police at 239-574-3223. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top