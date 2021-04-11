Watch
Cape Coral Police searching for endangered teen

Cape Coral Police are searching for an endangered teen. Lay-Lannie Inge was last seen o SE 13th Street.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 11, 2021
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On April 10, Lay-lannie Inge was reported as a missing/endangered juvenile.

Inge is approximately 5’4”, 144 lbs with black hair and brown eyes and may have a wig.

Inge was last seen leaving her residence from the 300-block of SE 13th St. on foot around 3 p.m.

She was last seen wearing bright-patterned leggings, blue shirt, black puma slides with socks.

Inge does not have any friends in Cape Coral and is unfamiliar with the area.

Please contact the Cape Coral Police Department with any information at 239-574-3223.

