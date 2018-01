CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Cape Coral police are looking for a missing endangered man last seen this afternoon.

Ronald Ditta was last seen at 12:45 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Ditta may be driving a 2011 Honda Odyssey, police said. He is described as a white male, 57 years old, 5'8" and 220 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Ditta's wherabouts is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or to call 9-1-1.