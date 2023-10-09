CAPE CORAL | Police say teenager was part of crew that got into homes, stole appliances

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral Police announced Monday the arrest of a 17-year-old, who they say, was able to get into Southwest Florida homes over a several-month period this year and steal appliances.

Woolf Exulus is charged with more than 20 felonies, including 12 counts of Burglary of a Dwelling.

Police say between March 28th and May 11th, he and two other men burglarized homes that are owned and managed by Mainstreet Renewal and Progressive Residential.

Police say they got into the homes through keypads on the front door locks, with codes they got from an app called “Rently.”

Police say once inside, the men stole appliances like refrigerators and microwaves and then loaded them into a rented U-Haul. Police say they sold the appliances on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

Police say Exulus was arrested in March and charged with burglarizing a home on Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda. They say once Exulus was in custody, they were able to connect him with similar crimes in Cape Coral.

