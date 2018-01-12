Cape Coral Police say gangs are not an issue

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - After Saturday's incident at the Golden Corral on Andalusia Boulevard, Cape Coral Police tell Four in Your Corner that gang activity isn't an issue.

Four in your corner posed the question to the police department after a man wearing a red bandana flashed a gun at a gun at another man who worked at the restaurant. This was after he got into an altercation with another person at the Golden Corral.

According to the police report, the man was wearing a a red bandana. The red bandana is a signature of the gang The Bloods. The restaurant worker admitted that he was once affiliated with this gang.

The news about the incident shocked diners, however Cape Coral Police told Fox 4 that gang activity was not a major concern with the force.

They told Four in Your Corner, "While people claiming gang affiliation do exist there, we don't see gangs actually operating criminal activity in an organized way or running the streets."

One person who agrees with Cape Coral Police is Robert Foley, a defense attorney with offices in Cape Coral and Fort Myers. Before moving to the area, Foley worked for the FBI and conducted investigations into the Latin Kings in Boston.

"Gangs typically populate in areas where there are opportunities", he says.

According to Foley, those opportunities include drug and weapons trafficking and the opportunity to recruit young people who they can get get to join their ranks. those opportunities, he says, are not in Cape Coral.