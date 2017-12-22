*UPDATE* (10:45AM) -- Police have identified the Cape Coral motorcyclist they say died Thursday night in a crash.

According to Cape Coral Police, 39-year-old Thomas Watt was heading southbound on Del Prado Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and laid it down on the pavement, where it slid beneath a southbound SUV that had just began accelerating at a green light.

Watt was ejected from the motorcycle and came to a rest next to the SUV. A helmet was located at the scene, but it's unclear whether Watt was wearing it at the time of the crash.

Watt was trauma alerted to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

---------------------------------------------------------

*UPDATE* (6:20 AM) -- All lanes are now back open. Stick with Fox 4 to pass along any new information, as soon as we get it.

----------------------------------------------------------------

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- Cape Coral Police are on scene of a serious injury crash on Del Prado Boulevard South.

It happened around 11:48 at night on Thursday, in the 2200 block. Police say the southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted.

Drivers should expect delays in the area through 1:30 in the morning on Friday, and seek an alternate route.

Our crew on scene says it was a motorcycle and vehicle involved in the crash.