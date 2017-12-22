Cape Coral police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Del Prado
12:11 AM, Dec 22, 2017
10:53 AM, Dec 22, 2017
*UPDATE* (10:45AM) -- Police have identified the Cape Coral motorcyclist they say died Thursday night in a crash.
According to Cape Coral Police, 39-year-old Thomas Watt was heading southbound on Del Prado Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and laid it down on the pavement, where it slid beneath a southbound SUV that had just began accelerating at a green light.
Watt was ejected from the motorcycle and came to a rest next to the SUV. A helmet was located at the scene, but it's unclear whether Watt was wearing it at the time of the crash.
Watt was trauma alerted to the hospital, but died from his injuries.