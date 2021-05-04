Cape Coral Police investigate stolen vehicle that crashed into the side of storage business

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 3:45 P.M.:

According to Cape Coral Police, the suspect stole a grey Dodge truck this morning and drove it into landscaping on the 1300 block of SW 44th Street, where it got stuck.

After abandoning that vehicle, the suspect stole the SUV that crashed into the side of the storage facility.

So far no one has been taken into custody.

Cape Coral Police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into the side of a storage building in Cape Coral.

Once on scene, Cape Coral Police noticed a dark-colored SUV crashed into the Southeast corner of the building.

CCPD believes the vehicle was stolen. They have notified the registered owners.

According to Police, no one was on the scene upon arrival, and they believe the driver fled.

It is unknown if there were any other passengers in the car.

CCPD Forensics is on the scene to start collecting evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.