Cape Coral Police arrest four people after traffic stop

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue on Thursday.

Officers say they had prior knowledge that this vehicle was just involved in a crime and was able to quickly locate this suspect vehicle within proximity to the call location.

Officers say Vincent Smith was the driver and they located drugs inside the vehicle and on him.

Investigators found a handgun inside the car that they say was stolen out of Texas.

Smith along with three passengers was transported to Lee County Jail on similar charges.