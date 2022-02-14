Cape Coral plans to add 15 miles of sidewalks over the next five years

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A piece of pavement can go a long way, especially for families living in Cape Coral who continue to get around-without sidewalks.

It is an issue that was brought up by a member of the budget review committee, asking city leaders for details on how the funds to create better roadways are being spent.

City spokesperson Melissa Mickey said the city used the full five million dollars that were set aside for the 2021 fiscal year.

Mickey told Fox 4 the money was used for the Sun Trail that pertains to the 4-laning of Kismet Parkway west of Chiquita and creating new sidewalks in these areas.

Skyline (Trafalgar to SR-78); SE 6th Street (Del Prado to SE 25th Av), Trafalgar Parkway (Chiquita to Surfside) NW 20th Av/Nott Road (Trafalgar to SR-78)

Mickey said the Kismet Parkway project is the reason why last year's budget is two million dollars more than this year's three-million-dollar amount.

Regardless, Mickey said the city already has plans to build over seven more miles of sidewalk around schools located north of state route 78.

Those include:



Tropicana Pkwy (Santa Barbara Blvd. to Andalusia Blvd.) Nelson Rd. (SW 2nd Ter. to Tropicana Pkwy) Embers Pkwy (Old Burnt Store Rd. to Burnt Store Rd.) Embers Pkwy /Nicholas Pkwy (Chiquita Blvd. to Nicholas Pkwy) El Dorado Blvd. S/ Ceitus Pkwy (SW 31st PL to SW 2nd Ter.) Ceitus Pkwy (Old Burnt Store Rd. to Burnt Store Rd.) SW 4TH ST (El Dorado Blvd. to Chiquita Blvd.)

“The main focus for the city is to improve pedestrian access to schools but in addition, the city has been awarded grants to build approximately 15 miles of sidewalks in the next five years,” said Mickey.

