Cape Coral Parkway closed for Arts and Music Festival

LEE COUNTY. Fla. ---- Cape Coral Parkway will be closed to traffic due to the Cape Coral Arts and Music Festival.

The road will be closed starting Friday, January 12 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, January 14 at 9 p.m.

Cape Coral Parkway will be closed from Del Prado through Southeast 10th Place and Southeast 47th Terrace. Miramar Avenue will serve as an effective detour.

The city is expecting more than 100,000 attendees at this years festival and say travelers should expect at least a 45 minute delay.

Parking is available near the Big John's Plaza and Club Square free of charge.

The Cape Coral Arts and Music Festival is held every year and is hosted by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral.

This is the festivals 33 year in Cape Coral and features live music performances from musicians from across the world along with other vendors.

The festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.