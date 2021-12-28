Cape Coral mom raises awareness on distress fireworks can cause

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - People are gearing up for the new year, which is causing sales at local firework stores to surge.

Amendments to the law in Florida have made the calendar dates of July 4, December 31, and January 1 the only dates where fireworks are permitted. Setting off fireworks before or after those dates is illegal.

Also, be aware of local noise ordinances.

In Cape Coral, people must respect the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. noise ordinance and fireworks are not exempt from this rule.

“Fireworks on not just the Fourth of July and New Year is really nice because it's like a festive event. It’s something that people can come all together and enjoy especially on other holidays except for new year and fourth of July," said Dominic Bocardo, who was shopping for fireworks.

“I like to do it on just the major holidays like New Year and Independence Day," said Joshua Collard who was also shopping for fireworks.

As many of us get ready to ring in the new year, fireworks displays and fun top the list of ways to celebrate for many people. But one local mom says she's asking the community to keep people like her daughter in mind while bringing in 2022.

"We used to be a family that loved fireworks all night but now we just see a whole other side to it," parent Tammy Cryer said.

Cryer's daughter, Brianna, is 15-years-old. Brianna was diagnosed with focal epilepsy when she was 11. It's a condition Cryer said can be hard to observe. She tells us Brianna's seizures sometimes lasts for a few hours.

"It will stop and then start back up again and with her rescue meds and it just kind of slows them down. Usually it stops them and sometimes it doesn't," Cryer said.

Cryer said sometimes they're triggered by fireworks.

Cryer said she's not asking people to stop their holiday fun.

She's asking people to keep in mind that the noise that comes from fireworks can cause distress for some people. That's why she tells us she wants to share her daughter's story as something to consider ahead of the new year.

"It's not her fault and it's not anybody's fault but have some sympathy and compassion. I see a lot of people that just say oh give her some medicine or whatever. It's just not that easy for everybody and at least be respectful if you are going to set them off," Cryer said.

The City of Cape Coral said they’ll respond to any call of service involving fireworks. The city said although it can be difficult to do so if fireworks are being set all over the city, these calls do not take priority over more serious matters.

