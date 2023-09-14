CAPE CORAL | Many in SWFL uninterested in new COVID-19 shot

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida is the first state to recommend against COVID-19 boosters for people under 65, according to State Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo. This comes after the CDC recommended the vaccine to people, including infants as young as six months.

September 14, the ACIP held a meeting where it approved Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for fall of 2023.

"It is similar to the original COVID-19 vaccines, but it targets a different genetic sequence," Dr. Stephanie Stovall with Lee Health said.

Data from the CDC shows more than 81% of Americans got one shot, but that number dropped to 17% for boosters.

A CDC survey shows those in Lee and Collier counties are hesitant to boost; however, medical professionals are working to keep up with the bump in cases in SWFL.

Before vaccine roll out can start this fall, Dr. Stovall says we must wait on the CDC director to sign needed documentation. From there, it will take a few weeks until we see stock in Southwest Florida. The timeline is based on production and distribution.

"It's anticipated now that it's privatized, that this is going to be done through pharmacies and less through health care systems, so you'll see a little bit more of a shift," Stovall said.

People who want this shot and who do not have health coverage will be able to get one for free. This link will be updated when more free vaccination locations are released.

