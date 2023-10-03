CAPE CORAL | Man who abused, wrote “love letters” to child found guilty

FORT MYERS, Fla — A Lee County Jury found a man guilty on Tuesday of assaulting a child at an unlicensed daycare in Cape Coral.

Bobby Holland was convicted of two counts of Sexual Battery-Victim Less than 12 Years of Age, Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, and Lewd or Lascivious Conduct.

Holland was arrested in December of 2022. Cape Coral Police say a woman picked her child up from daycare and found a handwritten note in the child’s backpack that referenced sexual activity between Holland and her child.

Investigators say they had DNA evidence that proved the abuse.

The Cape Coral Police Department closed the daycare down after the arrest.

Holland will be sentenced on November 27.

