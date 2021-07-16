Watch
Cape Coral man seriously injured in front-yard crash

WFTX
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 08:33:38-04

CAPE CORAL — Police say an 80-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in front of his Cape Coral home early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Northwest 1st Terrace.

The man was walking his dogs when he was struck by another man driving a 2006 Toyota, according to the police report.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At last check the main was in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle had no reported injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

