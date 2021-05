FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was sentenced to ten years in prison for distributing fentanyl.

Montonio Moore, aka “Trigga Slim,” 40, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison and received an enhanced term of imprisonment because of his prior serious drug offense convictions.

According to court documents, Moore sold more than $5,000 in fentanyl to the Drug Enforcement Administration during two undercover transactions in June 2020.

Moore pleaded guilty on January 27.