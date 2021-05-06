Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cape Coral man facing DUI charges after hitting parked cars

items.[0].videoTitle
Logan Snukis is facing DUI charges after hitting parked cars in Cape Coral.
Posted at 10:35 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 22:37:01-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is facing DUI charges after hitting parked cars on the 400 block of NW 1st Street.

Around 2:10 a.m., on May 5, police responded to a residence on NW 1st Street where a white Chevy truck drove off of the roadway and hit two parked vehicles.

The driver, Logan Tyler Snukis, 22, was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

Police say Snukis had a blood alcohol level of .254.

Once medically cleared, Snukis was arrested and charged with one count of Driving Under The Influence and two counts of Driving Under The Influence Causing Property Damage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku