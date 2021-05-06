Cape Coral man facing DUI charges after hitting parked cars

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is facing DUI charges after hitting parked cars on the 400 block of NW 1st Street.

Around 2:10 a.m., on May 5, police responded to a residence on NW 1st Street where a white Chevy truck drove off of the roadway and hit two parked vehicles.

The driver, Logan Tyler Snukis, 22, was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

Police say Snukis had a blood alcohol level of .254.

Once medically cleared, Snukis was arrested and charged with one count of Driving Under The Influence and two counts of Driving Under The Influence Causing Property Damage.