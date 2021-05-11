Cape Coral man faces several charges for possession of child sex abuse videos and images

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was found in possession of videos and images of child sexual abuse, some including children under the age of five.

Ryan Anthony Rice, 32, was arrested after FDLE agents and Cape Coral Police executed a search warrant at his home.

Forensic searches of Rice’s computer uncovered numerous videos of children involved in sex acts.

Rice is charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a third-degree felony. He may face additional charges once all forensics are complete.

