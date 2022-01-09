Cape Coral man faces charges for homicide and DUI after 2021 crash

CAPE CORAL, FLA - A Cape Coral man with a lengthy criminal record is in Lee County Jail facing homicide and DUI charges.

According to Cape Coral Police - Timothy Richard Gray Allen faces charges for homicide and dui after he was driving a red BMW northbound when police say he struck 73 year old Juliet Kim while she was out riding her bicycle on February 25 of last year. The incident happened on the 2600 block of Old Burnt Store Road in Cape Coral.

Police say Allen struck the bicyclist and lost control of his car - sliding sideways down the road.

Cape Coral Police say Kim was initially in critical condition but died because of the crash.

Allen is held on a 100-thousand dollar bond for the homicide charge and 15-thousand for the DUI charge.

Allen is expected back in court next month on February 7th.

