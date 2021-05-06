Watch
Cape Coral man dies in crash on SR-92 near Ave Maria

Posted at 9:56 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:30:46-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 5/6, 12:02 A.M.:

A Cape Coral man has died after hitting a tractor-trailer head-on. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

On May 5, at about 6 p.m., a sedan was driving south on State Road 29, north of Oil Well Road, and entered the northbound lane hitting a tractor-trailer head-on.

The car rotated and came to rest in the grass of the shoulder. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The 59-year-old man from Cape Coral was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck erupted in fire in the southbound lane. The driver, a 53-year-old man from Lehigh Acres, received minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on SR-29 near Ave Maria, in Immokalee. The accident has caused a complete roadblock on SR-29 north of Oil Well Rd.

FHP is asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

