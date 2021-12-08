Watch
Cape Coral man charged with murder

Lee County Sheriff Office
William Reese Charged With 2nd Degree Murder
Posted at 4:32 PM, Dec 08, 2021
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — William Reese is charged with the second-degree murder of his 90-year-old roommate.

Police responded to a shooting at 1229 SW 18th Avenue on September 13, 2021.

Investigators say they found the victim dead, and they arrested and Reese.

He is also charged with possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon and remains in the Lee County Jail.

