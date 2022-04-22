Cape Coral man arrested for sexual contact with a minor

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man is arrested after police say he was caught in a bed of a child.

Officers say it happened on Thursday, April 21, 2022, when they responded to a call in the 300 block of Southwest 29th Street.

Investigators say Christian Matthew Kimbrough was hiding under the sheets in this child’s bedroom.

They say he rode his bicycle to the child’s house and climbed through the bedroom window while the child was asleep. Police say this is when the incident took place.

Police investigators say Kimbrough had full knowledge of the child’s age and first met through Snapchat approximately a month prior to this.

Kimbrough was charged with Lewd or Lascivious Battery and was taken to the Lee County Jail.