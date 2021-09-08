Cape Coral lighting business develops air filter designed to destroy Covid-19, other pathogens

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral company has developed a product that they say is helping fight Covid-19.

Energy Harness in Cape Coral have designed such a device that is being used in hospitals and classrooms. Hospitals, classrooms, the fixture is helping fight Covid-19 within seconds. One of those clients just so happens to be here, Lee Memorial Hospital. Think of it as a glorified air filter. It’s called the Active Airflow UV-C fixture.

“It takes the air from the room, circulates it through our fixture and passes it back and forth through these air chambers that are populated with very high powered LED lights and exhausts the air back into the room," said Peter Lehrer, Senior Vice President of Energy Harness. "It brings it in with all of the pathogens and everything else that’s in the air, passes it through the ultraviolet light and sends it back into the room clean.”

Lehrer says when Covid-19 started shutting down schools last year, they were concerned and wanted to help out anyway they could.

Within months, they had a prototype and they started selling the lights a year ago.

“That was really what our challenge was, was to do something that could help our client base of schools and hospitals try to battle the pandemic," said Lehrer.

“All of these school districts are going to implement it at some level," says Michael Fischer, President & CEO of Energy Harness. "Some of them are going to do every single classroom, every cafeteria, every library. Others are just doing nurse stations, front offices and so forth.”

The fixture has even gone through a series of third-party tests. According to the KR Biotech Institute of Infectious Disease Control, tests showed the fixture is proven to kill 99.998% of the virus that causes Covid-19 and variants within a second of exposure.

“There are other technologies that people are putting in HVAC systems, like ion generators with different peroxide particles being put into the air," said Fischer. "The CDC has only qualified UVC as a known way to eliminate the virus.”

Fischer says the company is manufacturing about 100 units a week. They say they will continue supplying so long as there is a demand for clean air.