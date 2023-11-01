CAPE CORAL | How a man turned his home into a haunted house

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Jason Fields, the mastermind behind "Terror on 20th," has now wrapped up another spine-tingling year of Halloween scares and charitable giving. We caught up with him to discuss this year's haunted house experience and the food drive for the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

"Terror on 20th is back, and we're doing a food drive for the Harry Chapin Food Bank. It's a yard haunt with guided tours, featuring animatronics, monsters, and live actors," Fields explained.

The best part? There's no admission fee to enter. Instead, visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods for donation. It's a haunted house fun for the whole family.

Fields and his team have been scaring and entertaining the community for about 23 years. The event took a hiatus last year due to hurricane damage, but they're making a big comeback this year, promising even more thrills and chills.

"We expect around 1500 visitors this year and aim to get them all through the haunt in about four hours. It's going to be a busy night," Fields shared with excitement.

His favorite part of the event? Hearing the comments from families and children as they navigate the haunted house.

"They're coming to a haunted house, but it's so much more. It's not just a garage display; there's a lot more going on," Fields noted.

When asked how long he intends to keep the tradition alive, Fields replied, "I've been doing it for over 20 years, and I'd like to do it for another 20. We'll continue as long as we can or as long as my wife lets me."

Speaking of his wife, Fields shared her perspective on the event:

"It's very time-consuming, and it takes over a month to set up. We have tons of people coming to help us, and the only way we can get it done is with our volunteers of friends and family. It's a lot of work."

The operation relies heavily on the support of volunteers.

"During the course of the month, we'll have groups of 20 to 30 people at a time helping with everything. It's the only way we can do it," Fields explained.

Fields' inspiration for "Terror on 20th" dates back to his childhood in Connecticut, where Halloween was a significant community event. He moved to Cape Coral and noticed a lack of community involvement during the Halloween season. His haunted house is a way to bring families together and do something fun while also contributing to the community.