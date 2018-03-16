Cape Coral High School celebrates reading at second annual literacy festival

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - 13 young adult authors visit Cape Coral High School on Friday for their second annual Cape Literacy Festival.

The event helps celebrate reading by authors giving away 800 of their books to students. The writers also visit the classrooms to encourage all 1,600 of the students to read, write and follow their dreams.

The one day event begins at 7:30 a.m. and continues with an outdoor festival on the school's football field with the authors. Games and activities are played from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The 13 authors include Alex Flinn, Trish Doller, Amy Parker, Wendy Mills, Lucienne Diver, Erica Cameron, Jeff Strand, Christina Farley, Vivi Barnes, Teshelle Combs, Sarah Nicolas, Jenny Keller Ford and Jamie Ayers.