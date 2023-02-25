Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife host 21st Burrowing Owl Fest

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The 21st annual Cape Coral Burrowing Owl Festival and Wildlife Exposition was held today at Rotary Park.

The festival celebrates the Florida Burrowing Owl, which Cape Coral has the largest population of. Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife hosts the event every year.

Entertainment at the event included live wildlife expositions, a butterfly house, crafts for kids and guided bus tours to owl burrows.

Guests also enjoyed food, treats, drinks and a wide array of vendors selling unique pieces.