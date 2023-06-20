Cape Coral flooding worries homeowners as active weather is forecasted

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For some in Cape Coral, it was simply a rainy Father's Day weekend. Others spent the holiday counting inches of rain. Homeowners near Burnt Store are worrying about their home's foundations and the wildlife that comes with standing water.

Brian Adams is one homeowner we spoke with.

"Is it going to come in? Do I need the sandbags," Adams asked himself this past weekend. He's no stranger to rainfall being a problem.

In just a few hours, Adams says the trough in his backyard was full of water. Lynn Huck, a neighbor from a few doors down said, "What I'm most concerned about are snakes because I'm terrified of them. The gators going in there, all the water creatures, the bugs, the mosquitoes..."

Adams worries wet season will bring more issues before he recovers from Ian. He's still waiting on back-ordered roof tiles like many others. We've already beaten last year's wet season record for June. The most rain we saw in one day was about 4 inches. Sunday's storm brought us up to 7 inches.