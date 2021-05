CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on NW 33rd Avenue.

Battalion Chief Kevin Haines with the Cape Coral Fire Department says the call came in just before 4:00 am and no one was at the scene when officials arrived.

The Chief is calling the fire suspicious, and the fire inspector is investigating.

The Chief added that "anytime a fire appears to have started at the back of a vehicle, it is always suspicious."

The investigation is ongoing.