Cape Coral Fire Department handing out free reflective backpack flashers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department is giving out reflective backpack flashers ahead of the new school year.

These are free and parents are encouraged to stop by any of the Cape Coral fire stations.

“Many students walk or wait for the bus in the mornings when it is still dark out,” says Fire Chief Ryan W. Lamb

Reflective backpack flashers are available at all 12 Cape Coral fire stations and Fire Headquarters through August 21, or while supplies last.

