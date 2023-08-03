Cape Coral Fire Department handing out free reflective backpack flashers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department is giving out reflective backpack flashers ahead of the new school year.
These are free and parents are encouraged to stop by any of the Cape Coral fire stations.
“Many students walk or wait for the bus in the mornings when it is still dark out,” says Fire Chief Ryan W. Lamb
Reflective backpack flashers are available at all 12 Cape Coral fire stations and Fire Headquarters through August 21, or while supplies last.
- Station 1 – 4610 Coronado Pkwy.
- Station 2 – 521 Nicholas Pkwy.
- Station 3 – 1627 Everest Pkwy.
- Station 4 – 2007 Santa Barbara Blvd.
- Station 5 – 1029 Diplomat Pkwy.
- Station 6 – 4540 Chiquita Blvd.
- Station 7 – 3942 Burnt Store Rd.
- Station 8 – 707 SW 1st St.
- Station 9 – 4107 Pelican Blvd.
- Station 10 – 3623 Gator Circle
- Station 11 – 1038 Burnt Store Rd.
- Station 12 – 2129 Chiquita Blvd.
- Fire Headquarters/EOC - 1115 SE 9th Ave.