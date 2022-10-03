Cape Coral disaster recovery jobs

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tetra Tech and Ceres are hiring Cape Coral residents to staff disaster recovery crews.

Jobs are immediately available with the potential to earn more than $1,400 per week.

Visit disasterrecoveryhiring.com to become a debris removal monitor or Ceresenvironmental.com to become a debris removal contractor.

Those with limited internet access can call the recruitment line for Tetra Tech at 866-960-2325, option 2, or Ceres Environmental at 1-800-218-4424.

Waste Pro collections resume on Monday, October 3, using the regular collection schedule.

This collection is for household garbage only including everyday trash items and all spoiled food.

Collection of recycling, horticulture, and bulk waste will resume later.

Streets with low power lines or branches preventing garbage trucks from collecting trash will have an alternate collection process.