Cape Coral couple believe local granite company sold them poor product

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral couple is fed up with the service they received from a local granite company.

They thought they were getting a top of the line product, but say they got something even worse.

“Here we are with $8,000 dollars worth of granite that’s, to us, basically worthless.”

Steve Morin and his wife have been living in Cape Coral for 18 years and just recently decided to change their counter tops. They went to Countertops & More, thinking they would get a pristine product. But say what they got was the opposite.

“They basically had six months, per their contract, to come out and rectify it," said Morin. "We waited the six months and we haven’t heard from them so here we are at this point.”

At first glance, they look like regular granite counter tops. But upon closer inspection, scratches and dents are ingrained in its surface. Electrical outlets have been cut too large, rendering them unusable. They’ve even had other specialists come out to see it themselves.

“As soon as he’d seen it, he definitely agreed that it was damaged by sun and the fabrication was very poor and the only way to rectify that was to take it all out and replace it.”

“I’ve never seen granite this bad, in the 20 years that I’ve been doing this,” says Jason Marcuccio, a carpenter.

It’s even forced them to seek legal help, hiring a lawyer. That lawyer presented the company with a letter, giving them 30-days to respond. But there was no response.

Said Morin, “Along with the letter from the lawyer and a letter from the stone specialist, we still have gotten nowhere with Countertops & More. We’re kind of at a crossroads right now.”

We reached out to Countertops & More but were told the manager we needed to speak to was out sick and that they would presumably be out sick again tomorrow. But at this point, the Morins just want their money back.

“If they don’t care about me then I guess they don’t care about them," says Morin. "What comes around goes around so all I can say is I hope we can get our money back, at this point.”