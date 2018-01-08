Cape Coral community planning protest against builder D.R. Horton

CAPE CORAL, Fla.—People living in the Sandoval community in Cape Coral are planning to protest home builder, D.R. Horton.



This is the second protest in the last few weeks. Homeowners say all the home built within the last five years are experiencing the same defects.



Even after reaching out to the builder, homeowners say their complains are being ignored. Several homeowners tell Fox 4, a letter was sent to D.R. Horton’s CEO in Texas, and another letter was sent to their Fort Myers office, but no one has responded.



The protest is January 8, 2018 at 10 in the morning, until 1 in the afternoon. It will be held outside D.R. Horton’s express home model on Chiquita Boulevard.