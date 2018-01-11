Cape Coral city managers urges decision on golf course land

CAPE CORAL, Fla.-- The city manager of Cape Coral is urging the council to take action and decide what to do with the old golf course on Palm Tree Boulevard.

Initially, D.R. Horton planned to build hundreds of single family homes on the property, but those plans fell through back in August.

At the end of last year, City Manager John Szerlag, sent a letter to the mayor and council members outlining options for the land. Those options include approving a residential development, or having the city buy or lease the property.