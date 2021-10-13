Cape Coral city leaders to crack down on unlicensed contractors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral City Council members say they want to crack down on unlicensed contractors.

They will be meeting today to talk about how to protect legitimate business owners.

These unlicensed handymen are doing everything from painting, paving, building, and even installations. They are advertising right out in the open, too, posting in Cape Coral community Facebook groups and on other social media platforms.

According to today's agenda, City Council will discuss using efforts such as undercover stings with the Cape Coral Police Department, increased construction site checks and local licensing changes. Local licensed contractors say a large portion of their business is being lost to people who aren't licensed with the city.

Two of them addressed City Council at a previous meeting. They tell Fox 4, hiring these contractors puts homeowners at risk.

"If you try to cut corners with something like that, you could find out the hard way when a major storm happens," said Bryan Greenwell, who is a licensed painter.

"If they do it poorly and we have a hurricane, those windows give, a child dies from flying glass, a roof pops off," said Paul Barnes, a licensed handyman.

The City of Cape Coral says code compliance investigated about 3,200 complaints regarding permits, licenses and site checks in the 2020/2021 year.

To report an unlicensed contractor, or if you think you are the victim of one, the City of Cape Coral asks you to call the number (239) 242-3783.

Today's City Council meeting will be taking place at 3 p.m.