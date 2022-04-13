Watch
Cape Coral city council meeting once again to discuss shutter ordinance

Fire officials are pushing for a decision on the policy that would limit when storm shutters could be engaged before a tropical system hits.
Posted at 5:12 AM, Apr 13, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — With less than two months until hurricane season begins, firefighters are urging the city to make a final decision on a proposed ordinance regarding storm shutters.

If the council does decide to go with these new rules, they will only allow residents to put the shutters up five days before the arrival of a hurricane or tropical storm.

Similar policies have already gone into effect in other cities like Bonita Springs, Miami, and Palm Beach.

Fire officials say shutters make it extremely difficult for first responders to enter a building in an emergency.

Steve Powers with Allin's Blinds Verticals and Hurricane Shutters says that if these new rules are passed, it will present a problem for some of his customers — snowbirds who aren't here for hurricane season.

"I've sold all these people shutters and most of them are snowbirds and they live up north," said Powers, "and they want to be able to keep their home safe when they're not here. This ordinance is going to prevent that."

The Cape Coral City Council will discuss the ordinance again Wednesday.

