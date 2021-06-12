Cape Coral church believes vandalism could be a targeted attack

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Water's Edge Church in Cape Coral church had to clean up a pretty big mess before they opened their doors for Sunday service.

They filed a police report with the Cape Coral Police Department saying someone vandalized their parking lot and destroyed their basketball hoop.

Pastor Don Neace told Fox 4 the damage to the basketball hoop is disappointing but what was spray-painted in their parking lot is what is causing the most concern.

“There were references to god. one that was very difficult to read but it seemed to have involved god performing a sexual act,” he said.

Pastor Don tells Fox 4 it’s these kinds of sayings that make him think this was a targeted attack.

Between the spray paint covering the parking lot and the destroyed hoop, the church says it adds up to over $1,000 in damages.

“That was a very expensive investment and the whole purpose of having the basketball goal out here is because its quite a ways to a park from this neighborhood,” said Pastor Don.

During its prime- pastor don says the basketball hoop was a popular spot for kids in the neighborhood.

As of Saturday, the backboard remains shattered as the church puts in overtime to get ready for Sunday service.

“We, fortunately, were able to clean most of the vulgarities off of the parking lot. the rest of it, I don’t think will offend anyone. so I think when I come to church tomorrow, I may park my car on top of what’s left," said Pastor Don.

Despite the setback, for Water’s Edge Church, it will be business as usual come Sunday.

Pastor Don says all he wants, is an answer to why it happened.

“If it was just supposed to be a prank, just in their mind a harmless joke..I want to know that. but from the terminology and the pictures it seems to me, there is something more deep-seated and I would like to help them understand that,” he said.

On Saturday, Cape Coral Police told Fox 4 they had not been notified if this is being considered as a hate crime.