CAPE CORAL | C'est la coney dog! Detroit Pizza Joint opens pop-up in French restaurant

The restaurant is leaning on others after being destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Fox 4
Owner Todd Stern, fist bumps a customer during his pop-up at My Sweet Art in Cape Coral
Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 17:21:35-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, Detriot Pizza Joint, which was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, hosted a pop-up location at My Sweet Art off Nicholas Parkway in Cape Coral.

Todd Stern owns Detriot Pizza Joint and said he is still searching for a new location, more than one year after the storm.

"The whole restaurant was completely wiped away,” said Stern.

On Tuesday, inside the French restaurant, Stern wasn't serving up French favorites or even pizza.

“We are not doing pizza because there is a pizza place in this strip center so we are being very respectful to them but we are doing Detroit-style food which is very hard to find down here and we are starting with the coney dog,” said Stern.

Stern told Fox 4 he is grateful for the opportunity.

"My Sweet Art, they are very much part of this community and they saw that I needed a place to do a pop-up...I can't thank them enough," said Stern.

Detriot Pizza Joint will be hosting another pop-up at My Sweet Art on Oct. 24.

Click here to connect with Detroit Pizza Joint.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

