Cape Coral business helping spread cup of cheer for those impacted by Covid-19

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A husband and wife are giving back to the community they fell in love with.

Kristen and Ken VanDalsen, owners of The Zone Nutrition in Cape Coral, are helping spread positivity with their signature tea drinks. The VanDalsens are making special deliveries to those impacted by Covid-19 on the front lines. This means nurses, doctors, teachers- you name it and they are there.

The couple have had their business open for only three months but are already blazing a trail of happiness. Originally from Michigan, they came up with the idea when they were still living up north seeing how the virus was affecting those in healthcare and education. After witnessing first hand the grogginess in some of their customers, they wanted to help give cheer in a cup.

That’s when they decided to bring their unique, giving cause down here to Southwest Florida. And the VanDalsens have made a number of stops already. Some of those stops include Med Express, Cape Coral Hospital, and a few schools throughout the area.

“They’re surprised, they’re happy and they’re very thankful," says Kristen VanDalsen, co-owner of The Zone Nutrition. "Very grateful saying ‘thank you’ just when we’ve given them to them and then they’ll comment on our page and say we enjoy them so much, thank you for thinking of us. They’re just grateful.”

Both Ken and Kristen say they are taking suggestions from their customers and fans on Facebook as to where they should go next. They’re even accepting PayPal donations as a way to help fund the special deliveries.

We even asked them just how long they anticipate on carrying out their good deed and they said, ‘as long as it takes.’ They have no intention of stopping anytime soon.

If you’d like to make a suggestion as to where they should go next, you can message them on their Instagram or Facebook pages.