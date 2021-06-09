Cape Coral Animal Shelter partners with Hope Hospice to care for animals with terminally ill owners

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is partnering with Hope Hospice to take current services one step further for hospice patients.

The program is aimed at helping place animals who had to be given when a person is terminally ill.

Hope Hospice created the Hope for Pets program to alleviate that worry and give people in their care some peace of mind that their pets will have veterinary visits, exercise, and, when needed, a new, loving home.

Finding a home for pets can also be a burden for family members when a loved one enters hospice unexpectedly and they scramble frantically to find a home for the pet.

The program helps the pet stay in the home of the patient until he/she is no longer able to care for the pet.

During that time, CCAS will handle medical care of the pet, transport to and from the patient’s home for vet visits, and supply food/supplies if needed.

Further, if the Hope Hospice patient enters a hospice facility, CCAS will put the pet into a foster home until the patient passes away.

