Cape Coral Animal Shelter gets ready for 'PJ's and Paws'

CAPE CORAL, Florida — It's that time again this year where the Cape Coral Animal Shelter holds its PJ's and Paws event.

Where they get the opportunity to showcase some of these animals, and raise money for the shelter.

"Well it came out of necessity last year because of COVID," said Executive Director Liz McCauley. "We weren't able to have our Gala that we normally have with a couple 100 people. So we decided, how are we going to raise money and still be able to social distance. We decided to have a pajama party here at the shelter. Which turned out fantastic. We have 15 people participate last year. We asked them all the raise money, and they did. We had an awesome time."

This fundraiser helps the shelter take care of these animals, especially during the Pandemic.

"Every dollar we raise goes right to the care of these animals," said McCauley. "We've saved over 2,100 already. We're not even open two years and we continue to keep doing that. Because of the support of the community and the money we've been able to raise."

If you're interested in helping with donations, you can contact Liz at Liz@capecoralanimalshelter.com.